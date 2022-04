Sunday Forecast: Partly sunny skies with temperatures cooler near the Lake. High: 49

Sunday Night: Cloudy with rain showers expected, light winds 5-10 mph. Low: 38

Monday Forecast: 40 percent chance of precipitation with cloudy skies throughout the day. High: 50

Extended outlook calls for continued overcast skies and a chance of rain each day until Saturday with temperatures mostly in the 50s.