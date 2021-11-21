Sunday Forecast: Partly cloudy with morning showers

Sunday Forecast: Chance of AM showers with mostly cloudy skies. Clouds decrease throughout PM with increasing winds. West winds 10 to 20 mph, gusts at 30 mph. Air quality is moderate for the area with pockets of air considered Unhealthy for Sensitive groups in the Waukegan area. High: 50

Tonight: Mostly clear and blustery, NW winds 10 to 20 mph, gusts 40 to 45 mph decreasing overnight. Lows in the 20s in the city, teens in the suburbs.

Monday: Mostly sunny and colder, W winds 5 to 15 mph. High: 36.

Extended Outlook: Sunny with highs in the 30s and lows in the 20s into Tuesday. SW winds return late Tuesday for a milder Wednesday with a chance of afternoon showers that may continue into Thanksgiving morning. Clouds and sun for Thanksgiving with temps in the 40s before colder temps on Friday.