Sunday: Sunny AM, partly cloudy afternoon & warmer. WNW 3-7 mph. Air quality is Good with areas of Moderate air quality.

High 83, upper 70s by the lake.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy. WSW 3-15 mph. Low 63

Monday: Sunny, hot & more humid. Cooler lakeside. SW 10-15 mph. High near 90

Chicago Weather | Tom Skilling and the WGN Weather Center’s Forecast (wgntv.com)

Extended outlook calls for hot and humid weather again on Tuesday with highs likely in the mid to upper 80s—though a few spots could hit 90. Chance of showers/thunderstorms and some of those in the afternoon and evening could be strong to severe. Wednesday looks like on off showers and thunderstorms with highs in the upper 70s.