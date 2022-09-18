Sunday: Mix of clouds & sun. A bit muggy with late afternoon/evening thunderstorms likely. Air quality is in the Moderate category for Chicagoland and NW Indiana, high: 85

Sunday night: Chance of showers/thunderstorms. Some strong to severe south of I-80, low: 67

Monday: A few AM showers then clearing, high: 80, mid 70s by the lake.

Extended outlook calls for warmer temps near 90 and partly sunny skies on Tuesday with a slight chance of AM thunderstorms. Summer 2022 finishes up on Wednesday with a cold front breezing with highs getting to about 80 before temps tumble in the afternoon. Things a bit cooler for Thursday for the fall equinox with highs only getting into the upper 60s and a lot of clouds. A tad warmer on Friday and Saturday with highs near 70 and some more sunshine.

