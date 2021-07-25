Sunday Forecast: Partly cloudy skies, hot temperatures and less humidity

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Sunday Forecast: Partly cloudy skies, hot temperatures with less humidity and haze. Northwest winds at 5-10 mph.

High temperatures approach low 90s inland, with lake breeze keeping temperatures in mid-80s by the Lake.

Evening Forecast: Decreasing clouds, clear skies after midnight, South to Southwest breeze at 5-10 mph with lows near 70.

Hot and humid conditions are expected to stick around through mid-week, with temperatures staying in the low 90s.

For the latest weather updates, visit wgntv.com/weather.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News