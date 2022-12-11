Today:

Overcast skies & a few showers/areas of drizzle. NW 5-10 mph

High 40

Tonight:

Cloudy & above normal temps. Calm to N 5 mph

Low 35

Monday:

Mostly cloudy with some peeks of afternoon sun. SE 5-15 mph

High 42

Extended outlook shows a Tuesday with winds picking up and rain returns by the evening. Windy and rainy overnight into Wednesday with mild temp for this time of year in the mid 40s. Cooler weather on the backside of this mid-week storm with highs feeling more like December with highs in the 30s and lows in the 20s. And a chance for some late week snow.