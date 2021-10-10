Sunday Forecast: Near-record warmth with highs in low 80s and windy conditions

Sunday Forecast: Warm and windy with S winds 10 to 20 mph and gusts from 30 to 40 mph. Partly sunny by the afternoon and a bit muggy. Isolated thunderstorms possible in far North and West Suburbs. Air quality is moderate for most of Illinois. Temps just shy of record 86 degrees for the date. High: 83, mid 70s near Lake Michigan.

Sunday night: Partly to mostly cloudy and mild conditions. Isolated thunderstorms in far North and West Suburbs possible. S winds 5 to 15 mph and unseasonably warm. Low: 68

Monday: More clouds, still warm. Showers and PM thunderstorms developing during the day, some strong to severe. Warm and muggy with S winds 15 to 25 mph with stronger gusts. High: 81, cooler near Lake Michigan.

Extended Outlook: Dry weather for most of Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs get a touch cooler into the 70s, still well above seasonal normal temperatures. Rain is expected Wednesday evening into Thursday with a shift toward cooler and seasonally normal October temperatures, staying dry next weekend. Normal high/low: 64/48.