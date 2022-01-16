Sunday Forecast: Mostly sunny with increasing clouds and possible snow showers in afternoon

Sunday Forecast: Mostly sunny start, although increasing clouds with late-day snow showers possible. S winds 5-10 mph. Air quality in the Moderate category around Chicagoland. High 30.

Sunday Night: Cloudy skies with light snow at times & breezy. NW winds 10-20 mph. Low 21.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day: Morning flurries and then partial clearing & breezy. NW winds 10-20, gusts at 30 mph. High 32.

Extended outlook calls for a warm up towards 40 on Tuesday before temps tumble down Wednesday into the teens by the afternoon and then into the single digits overnight. Cold & sunny conditions on Thursday with highs in the teens. Not as cold this coming weekend with highs in the 20s.