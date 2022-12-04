Sunday: Mostly sunny & a bit milder. WSW 10-15, G25 mph. High near 40

Sunday Night: Mostly clear evening, increasing overnight clouds. W 10-15 mph, low:28

Monday: Mostly cloudy & chance of PM showers. SW 10-15 mph, high: 44

Full forecast details at the WGN Weather Center

Extended outlook calls for slightly colder temps in the mid to upper 30s on Tuesday with a chance of afternoon showers. Wednesday a mix of clouds & some sun with highs near 40. The end of the week sees temps in the upper 30s and low 40s with a chance of some light rain or rain/snow mix at times.