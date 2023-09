Sunday: Mostly sunny, hot & breezy. SW 10-15, G25 mph. High: 94

Sunday Night: Mostly clear & warm. SW 5-10 mph

Monday: Mostly sunny, hot & muggier. SW 5-15 mph. High 93, heat index near 100.

Chicago Weather | Tom Skilling and the WGN Weather Center’s Forecast (wgntv.com)

Extended outlook calls for temps to stay hot and conditions quite muggy for Tue/Wed with a chance of isolated showers/t’storms. Cooler by the end of the week with temps closer to the normal of 80 for this time of year.