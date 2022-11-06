Sunday: Some morning clouds to mostly sunny & breezy. SW 10-15, G30-35 mph. Air quality is in the good category today, high near 60

Sunday Night: Mostly clear & seasonally chilly. WNW 5-10 mph, low: 41, 30s in the suburbs

Monday: Mostly sunny & seasonal temps. NNE 5-10 mph, high: 54

Extended outlook calls for more sunshine into Election Day with highs in the mid 50s. We’ll get back into the 60s on Wednesday with more sun and closer to 70 on Thursday with increasing clouds and a chance of some late day showers. Falling temps on Friday with windy conditions. Friday afternoon highs will be in the 40s. Highs on Saturday likely in the upper 30s.