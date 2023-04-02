Sunday’s forecast is looking mostly sunny, breezy & milder. Cooler lakeside. SW 15-20, G30 mph. Air quality in the Good category in Chicagoland. High: 58

Sunday Night: Increasing clouds late and not as cold. SSW 10-20 mph, decreasing overnight. Low: 43

Monday: Mostly cloudy and chance of showers. Cooler by the lake. S/E 5-10 mph. High mid 50s.

Extended outlook calls for Tuesday’s low 60s to be accompanied with showers/thunderstorms — some could again be strong to severe. Sunnier and cooler on Wednesday with highs in the seasonal mid 50s. Near 50 and sunny on Thursday. Cloudy on Friday with highs near 50.