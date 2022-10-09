Sunday: Mostly sunny & milder. SW 10-15 mph. Air quality is in the ‘Good’ category for Chicagoland and most of the Great Lake’s region. High: 68

Sunday Night: Some evening clouds & slight chance of sprinkles. Overnight clearing. N 5-10 mph & not as chilly. Low near 50, 40s in the suburbs

Monday: Mostly sunny & a bit warmer. NNE 5-10 mph. Highs near 70

Extended outlook calls for increasing clouds & temps on Tuesday temps get into the mid to low 70s with a chance of showers/thunderstorms late in the day. Wednesday sees mostly cloudy skies, breezy, falling temps and some rain at times. A few lingering showers on Thursday but cooler temps as highs are back in the mid 50s for Thu/Fri. We climb back into the mid to low 60s by next weekend.

