Sunday: Mostly sunny start with increasing cloud & cold. NW 10-15 mph. High: 39

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy & cold. Increasing clouds overnight. NW 0-5 mph, Low: 26

Monday: Mostly cloudy & cold. S 5-10 mph, high: 41

For the latest weather updates, check out the WGN Weather blog.

Extended outlook calls for precipitation to return. Likely as rain/snow mix for a lot of us but some light accumulating snow is possible during the day. The air temps will be in the upper 30s and the ground pretty warm– so not a lot of sticking snow is expected. That chance of precipitation continues into Wednesday and tapers off Thursday. Much colder to finish up this coming week with highs only in the mid to low 30s.

=-=-=