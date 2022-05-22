Today: Mostly sunny and continued cooler than normal. NW winds 10-15 mph. Air quality is in the Good category for Chicago and most of the Midwest. High 63, upper 50s lakeside

Tonight: Mostly clear & chilly overnight. NE winds 5-10 mph

Lows mid 40s, warmer by the lake.

Monday: Lots of sunshine and still chilly, especially by the lake. NE winds 10-15 mph

Highs mid 60s, upper 50s by the lake.

Extended outlook calls for more clouds on Tuesday with some possible sprinkles/showers very late in the day. Rain at times and possible thunderstorms overnight into a soggy Wednesday. Some of those storms could be strong to severe. A few showers here and there to finish out the week on Thu and early Fri but temps warming into the low 70s. Near 80 for the start of the Memorial Day weekend.