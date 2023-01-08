Today: Mostly cloudy with a few AM flurries south.

W 5-10 mph. Air quality is in the Moderate category for western Chicagoland, but in the Good category for the City of Chicago and NW Indiana.

High 36

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. W 5-10 mph

Low 27

Tomorrow: Clouds and some sun. SW 5-10 mph

High 39

Extended outlook calls for a mix of clouds with some sun for Tuesday as temps climb into the low 40s. More clouds on Wednesday as highs stay about ten degrees above the normal high for this part of January. Precipitation comes back into the picture on Thursday. Likely starting as rain and mixing in some snow later in the evening before tapering off overnight into early Friday morning.