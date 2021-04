Dear Tom,What are the specific hours implied in forecast terms?—Sponny MillicentDear Sponny,There is probably more minor disagreement among weather forecasters and the public alike over the meanings of time references than any other terms used in weather forecasts. Your question is important because weather forecasts should convey clearly and understandably. Here are National Weather Service definitions:Today, tomorrow: 6 am to 6 pmTonight: 6 pm to 6 amMorning: 6 am to noonEarly morning: 6 to 9 amLate morning: 9 am to noonAfternoon: noon to 6 pmEarly afternoon: noon to 3 pmMid afternoon: 2 to 4 pmLate afternoon: 3 to 6 pm