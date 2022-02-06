Sunday Forecast: Mostly cloudy skies and not as cold

Sunday Forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Not as cold, SW winds 10-15 mph. Air quality in the moderate category for Chicagoland. High of 33.

Sunday Night: Cloudy skies with a few flurries and scattered freezing drizzle. NW winds 10-15 mph. Low of 17

Monday Forecast: Partly cloudy and cold. NW winds 10-15 mph. High of 25.

Extended outlook calls for milder temps for several afternoons above freezing starting on Tuesday. Overnight lows will be below freezing so some areas could see icy commutes. 

