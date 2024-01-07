Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies & a few flurries. W 5-15 mph. High: 36

Sunday Night: Cloudy skies & a few flurries possible. SW 5-10 mph. Low: 31

Monday: Cloudy skies, rain/snow developing late. SE 10-15 mph. High: 38

Chicago Weather | Tom Skilling and the WGN Weather Center’s Forecast (wgntv.com)

Extended outlook calls for rain/snow Monday night to change over to all snow overnight into Tuesday. The rain/snow line going through Chicagoland means areas in the W and NW suburbs could see much higher snow totals (around 4-6″) compared to areas that see more rain in the city, southern Chicagoland and NW Indiana– where totals could be closer to 1-3″ of new snow. Some light snow showers look likely on Wed/Thu as high temps go from the mid to upper 30s to the mid to low 30s. Much colder for the end of the week and another shot for some accumulating snow Friday into Saturday.