Sunday: A few lake effect showers to start the day then partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the rest of the day. Expect a bit more sunshine across inland locations.

Winds will remain breezy out of the north 10-15 mph. Highs today will stay below average just into the mid 50s.

Monday: Lakeside showers move back in overnight lingering into early Monday morning with dry conditions expected across suburban areas.

Chicago Weather | Tom Skilling and the WGN Weather Center’s Forecast (wgntv.com)

Some sunshine and temperatures recover back into the 60s midweek before showers return to the forecast towards the weekend.