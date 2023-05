Today: Mostly cloudy & scat’d showers. A bit chilly & cooler lakeside. NE 10-15, G25 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy & chance of showers. NE 10-15 mph

Monday: Decreasing clouds & milder. NE 10-15 mph

The extended outlook has us sunnier and warmer for Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Wednesday in the upper 60 and low 70s.

Thursday and Friday both have a chance of showers with highs in the mid to upper 60s to low 70s.