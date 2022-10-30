Sunday: Mostly cloudy & chance of PM scat’d showers. E 5-10 mph. Air quality is in the Moderate category for Chicago and much of the Midwest. There are pockets of bad air quality in the Unhealthy and Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups in northern Indiana. High 62

Sunday Night: Cloudy with light rain at times. NE 0-5 mph, low 48

Monday: Mostly cloudy & chance of showers. Late day clearing. N 5-10 mph, high near 60

Extended outlook calls for more sunshine and warmer temps starting Tuesday. Highs will be in the upper 60s and a couple days in the low 70s that’s more than ten degrees above normal for the first part of November. More clouds and chance of showers returns by Friday.