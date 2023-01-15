Sunday: Mostly cloudy, breezy & chance of late day showers. S 10-25, G30 mph

High: 43

Sunday Night: Chance of showers & breezy. S 10-20, G30 mph. Low: 34

Monday: Rain at times & breezy. Slight chance of late afternoon thunderstorms. S 10-20, G30 mph. High near 50

Full forecast details at the WGN Weather Center

Extended outlook has showers on Tuesday with temps in the lower 40s. Wednesday looks dry but cloudy with temp near 40. Wednesday night we see a chance of rain/snow showers return and continue into Thursday. Thursdays highs in the mid to upper 30s.