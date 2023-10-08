Today: Mostly cloudy, chilly & isolated showers. NW 5-10 mph. Air quality is in the Good category.

High 56

Tonight: Clearing skies & getting cold. Patchy fog late. Frost possible in some outlying areas. NW 5-10 mph

Low 39

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny & a bit milder. NW 10-15 mph

High near 60

Extended outlook calls for more sunshine on Tuesday. Temps a bit closer towards normal in the mid to low 60s.

Clouds and a rainy period moves into Chicagolanad on Wednesday in the afternoon and stay with us through the end of the week. Rain at times and highs in the mid to upper 50s.