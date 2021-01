As a weak upper-level disturbance moves off to the east, light snow (some freezing drizzle in counties along and south of Interstate-80) will diminish from the west by mid-late this Sunday morning. Untreated roads side streets and sidewalks could be slick, so take precautions if you are out and about.

Most of the Chicago area is under a Winter Storm Watch Monday/Monday night into Tuesday. From 6 to 9-inches of snow is expected to accumulate across most of the counties along and north of Interstate-80, beginning during the day Monday and continuing Monday night, gradually ending from the west Tuesday. Farther south a Winter Weather Advisory will likely be issued for a wintry mix of snow, freezing rain and sleet Monday changing over to all wet snow Monday night, accumulating a few inches before ending from the west later Tuesday.