Sunday Forecast: Increasing clouds, muggy conditions

Sunday Forecast: Mostly sunny skies with warm and muggy conditions. Increasing clouds in the afternoon with moderate to good air quality around much of the area. SE winds 5-10 mph. High 88, lower 80s lakeside

Tonight: Increasing clouds with chance of overnight showers/thunderstorms moving in from south. SE winds 5-15 mph. Low near 70

Monday Forecast: Showers/thunderstorms likely in the morning with on/off showers throughout afternoon. Highs near 80

Extended outlook: On/off showers and isolated thunderstorms continue into Tuesday morning. Cold front looks to move through midday on Tuesday, clearing skies afterwards for the very last of summer 2021. The fall equinox is on Wednesday at 2:22 p.m., feeling more like autumn with highs in the 65-70 range and overnight lows in the low 50s before bouncing back into the 70s. Normal high/low: 75/56.