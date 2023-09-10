Sunday: Increasing clouds, slight chance of a few showers. WSW/ESE 5-10 mph. Air quality is in the Moderate category. High near 80, cooler lakeside

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy & chance of showers– especially after midnight. ESE/S 5-10 mph. Low 62

Chicago Weather | Tom Skilling and the WGN Weather Center’s Forecast (wgntv.com)

Monday: Rain at times & slight chance of an isolated thunderstorms. SSW 5-10 mph. High:69

Chicago Area Radar | WGN TV

Extended outlook calls for lingering showers on Tuesday with highs in the upper 60s. A bit cooler on Wednesday but the sun comes back. Highs in the mid 60s. Sunshine for the remainder of the week with highs in the comfortable mid to low 70s.