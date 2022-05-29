Today: More clouds, filtered sun and much warmer with building afternoon winds. Slight chance of afternoon sprinkles. S winds 15-25, gusts up to 40 mph. Air quality in the Midwest is in the Good category.

High: 87, upper 70s by the lake.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy and mild. S winds 15-25, gusts at 30 mph

Lows in the upper 60s and low 70s

Memorial Day: Partly cloudy, breezy and near record heat. (Record 91 degrees in 2010) S winds 15-25, gusts at 30 mph

Highs near 90

Extended outlook calls for another hot day on Tuesday with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Some could be strong to severe. A bit cooler for the first day of June on Wednesday with showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Partly cloudy and pretty pleasant the rest of the week with highs in the mid to low 70s and only very slight chances of showers each day through the weekend.