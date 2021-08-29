Sunday Forecast: Hot and humid before temperatures finally fall

Sunday Forecast: Mostly sunny in the morning with increasing clouds this afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop late this afternoon. Air quality moderate with SW winds 15-25 mph, gusts up to 30 mph.

High, 91, upper 80s lakeside (6th consecutive day of 90+ in a row).

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies with scattered showers and thunderstorms, SW winds 10-15 mph. Low of 67.

Monday: Cooler temperatures with some residual humidity, partly cloudy skies. NW winds 5-10 mph. High of 84, near 80 lakeside.

Extended outlook of more seasonal temperatures this week. Cool, comfortable and less humid conditions are expected through the middle of the week. Seasonal highs are near the normal 81 for this part of summer.