Sunday: Increasing clouds & mild. SW 10-15 mph. Sunset tonight: 4:41p. Air quality in the Moderate to Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups in the western parts of Chicagoland.

High near 60

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, chance of showers– especially after midnight. SW 5-10 mph. Low near 50

Monday: Lots of clouds, morning showers likely, breezy & very mild. SW 10-20, G35 mph

High: 67

Chicago Weather | Tom Skilling and the WGN Weather Center’s Forecast (wgntv.com)

Extended outlook calls for a mix of clouds & sun on Tuesday with temps back into the mid 50. Chance of showers late Tuesday becomes some periods of rain on Wednesday with highs near 60. Partly sunny to mostly sunny skies on Thu/Fri with highs in the mid to low 50s.