Sunday: Increasing clouds and slight chance of a PM shower. SE 5-10 mph. Air quality is Moderate for Chicago but considered Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups in Indiana and southern MI. High mid 80s, cooler lakeside.

Sunday Night: Cloudy skies and a slight chance of a shower. E 5-10 mph. Low: 67

Monday: Slight chance of an early showers/sprinkle then partly sunny. E 10-15 mph. Highs mid 80s, cooler lakeside

Chicago Weather | Tom Skilling and the WGN Weather Center’s Forecast (wgntv.com)

Extended outlook calls for a pattern of dry weather for the rest of the week is expected with hazy sunshine from Canadian wildfire smoke. Temps creep up toward 90 the end of the week– but each day looks about 5 to 10 degrees cooler by the lake. Next weekend partly sunny & warm a chance of showers both days and temps in the mid 80s.