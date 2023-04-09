Sunday: Sunny start with increasing clouds. S 5-10 mph. Air quality is in the Moderate for Chicagoland and most of the Midwest today. High: 67

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy & above normal temps. S 5-10 mph. Low: 47

Monday: AM clouds then partly cloudy & warmer. SW 5-10 mph. High near: 70

Extended outlook calls for some of the warmest temps of the year so far. Tuesday mostly sunny and highs in the low 70s. Wednesday and Thursday look mostly sunny with highs near 80 both days. A bit cooler on Friday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid to upper 70s. Normal high temp for this part of spring is around 57.