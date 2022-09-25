Sunday: Decreasing clouds & gusty NW winds developing. Chance of isolated showers/thunderstorms. Air quality is in the Good category for most of Chicagoland & the Midwest but pockets of Moderate air quality can be found in southern Chicagoland, NW Indiana and SW Michigan. High: 68

Sunday night: Partly cloudy & slight chance of showers/thunderstorms. Low: 51

Monday: Mostly sunny, breezy & cooler than normal. NW 10-20 mph. High: 64

Extended outlook calls for cooler than normal temps stretch into the middle of the week. We’ll have some nice sunshine but highs that will struggle to get to 60 degrees on Tue/Wed. Temps start to rebound by the end of the week to near seasonal norms close to 70.

