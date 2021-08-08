Sunday Forecast: Heat index temps to feel close to 100, storms likely

Sunday will see hazy sunshine with increasing clouds in the afternoon. Breezy, hot and humid. Highs in the low 90s with a heat index temps 95-100 degrees.

Sunday night will be mostly cloudy, showers and thunderstorms likely. Some could have strong gusty winds and hail. Low of 72

Some very warm heat index temperature arrive today and stick around for a little bit. I'll tell you about some relief from the heat + humidity coming up in this hour of @WGNMorningNews. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/NGuikIjh94 — tim joyce (@TimJoyceWX) August 8, 2021

Monday will start with possible showers and storms in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of afternoon showers and storms. Cooler temps but still muggy. High near 85, near 80 lakeside.

Very muggy and hot the next few days. Peak heat index temperatures mid-week could end up being 100+ degrees. Showers and t-storms are possible each afternoon. A more comfortable weather pattern looks to arrive at the end of the week. Normal: 84/66