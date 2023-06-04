Sunday: Hazy sunshine & not quite as hot. Air quality: Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups. NE 5-15 mph. High: 81, Low: 72 lakeside

Sunday Night: Mostly clear. NE 5-10 mph. Low: 62, upper 50s away from the lake

Monday: Increasing clouds & slight chance of late evening showers. NE 10-15 mph

High: 82, Low: 73 by the lake

Extended outlook calls for a weak cold front to move through Monday into Tuesday that could deliver a brief spotty shower or two. Tuesday more cloud cover and highs a bit cooler into the low 70s, 60s by the lake. We’ll get back into the upper 70s for Wed/Thu. Friday temps close to 80 and chance of late day showers with some continuing into Saturday.

attached: ontario fire risk and active fires from Ontario Ministry of Nat’l Resources & Forestry and the AirNow Air Quality Map fr the U.S. Geological Services

