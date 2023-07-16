Sunday: Air Quality Alert with unhealthy air for all. Hazy sunshine early– but some of us seeing Canadian wildfire smoke almost down to ground level. Clouds & sun in the afternoon. WNW 5-15 mph. High mid to low 80s.

Sunday Night: Chance of evening showers/thunderstorms. Some could be strong to severe– the main threat looks to be strong gusty winds up to 6 mph in localized areas. WSW 5-15 mph. Low mid 60s

Monday: Slight chance of early showers then clearing with improved air quality. WNW 5-15 mph. Highs near 80, cooler lakeside.

Chicago Weather | Tom Skilling and the WGN Weather Center’s Forecast (wgntv.com)

Extended outlook calls for another mostly sunny day on Tuesday with temps in the mid to low 80s. We’ll see increasing clouds on Wednesday with a chance of afternoon showers/t’storms back in the forecast.