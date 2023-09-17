Sunday: Flood Advisory until 9a. AM rain tapers then decreasing clouds. N 5-10 mph late. High: 66

NWS Chicago stated a Flash Flood Warning is in effect in Cook County until 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

Chicago Area Radar | WGN TV

Sunday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Slight chance of showers. N 5-10 mph. Low: 54

Monday: A chance of showers early then partly sunny. NNE 5-10 mph. High: 69

Extended outlook calls for partly sunny skies on Tuesday with a chance of showers in the afternoon. More sunshine for Wed/Thu/Fri. The last days of summer will feel like summer with highs for several days in a row near 80. Fall begins with the equinox on Saturday.

Chicago Weather | Tom Skilling and the WGN Weather Center’s Forecast (wgntv.com)