Sunday: Decreasing clouds & a few AM flurries. W 10-15 mph. High: 26

Sunday Night: Mostly clear & cold. WNW 5-10 mph. Low: 16

Monday: Mostly cloudy & chance of PM flurries. S 5-10 mph. High: 29

Full forecast details at the WGN Weather Center

Extended outlook calls for more clouds on Monday & Tuesday with some flurries late Monday into early Tuesday. Both days highs near 30. Wednesday some snow looks likely by late evening and could see some accumulations into Thursday. Highs in the mid 20s. Friday looks like we’ll see some snow at times but you’ll really notice the wind and colder temps as highs get to about 10 or low teens– overnight lows in the single digits with dangerously cold wind chills.