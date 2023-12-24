A dense fog advisory is in effect until 12 p.m. for several counties.

Visibility in some parts of Chicagoland, including Chicago’s Midway International Airport, was less than a mile.

Today: Dense Fog Advisory until 12 p.m. Mostly cloudy with breaks of sun. SSE 5-10 mph

High 57

Tonight: Overcast, rain developing overnight & building winds. Could set a record for morning low warmth. SSE 5-15 mph

Low 50

Tomorrow: Rainy & breezy. Unseasonably mild. SSE 15-25 mph

High 54

Extended outlook has temps still in the mid to upper 40s on Tuesday with mostly cloudy skies and a chance of rain. Rain/snow mixed showers likely for Wednesday and Thursday as high temps end up closer to lower 40s. Mid to upper 30s with partly sunny skies on Friday.

Lows below freezing for the first time in many days.