CHICAGO — Cooler than normal temperatures continued Sunday with temps hovering in the high-30’s to low-40’s across Chicagoland Sunday.

Here’s the weather outlook over the next few days:

Sunday afternoon: We’re looking at a high of 42 degrees Fahrenheit with a low of 36. Normal temperatures around this time of year hover around a high of 62 degrees, with a low of 43.

Sunday night: We’re looking at isolated rain showers this evening with an overnight low of 33 degrees. Don’t expect too much in the wind department though, as gusts should be in the 5-10 mph range out of the West-Northwest.

Monday: Clouds will likely increase into the afternoon/evening with isolated showers popping up around the area, and the high temperature arriving around 52 degrees. Winds will also be around 5-10 mph out of the West-Northwest.

Tuesday: Where we stand on Sunday, there’s about a 50% chance of rain and a sizable amount of scattered clouds across Chicagoland. Expect temperatures to be around a high of 49 degrees with a low of 39.