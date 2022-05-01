Today: Cloudy, breezy, cooler & chance of passing showers. SW winds 10-20, gusts at 30mph. Air quality is in the Good category for today around Chicago.

High: 57

Tonight: Cloudy skies with a slight chance of a passing shower. W winds 10-15 mph

Low: 46

Monday: Partly sunny with a few late-day showers possible. W winds 5-10 mph

High near 60

Extended outlook calls for mostly seasonal temps this week. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms looks likely for Tuesday into the early hours of Wednesday. Another chance of rain again Thu evening into Friday. Next weekend is trending back towards dry with temps in the low 60s.