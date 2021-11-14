Sunday Forecast: Cold, rainy, snow possible

Snow/rain showers persist Sunday with strong gusty afternoon winds.
Little to no accumulation expected. A slushy 1/4 inch for most of us and snowiest areas look to be parts of NW Indiana and far northern Chicago suburbs where 1-2″ is possible.
Air quality is Good for Chicagoland and most of the Midwest.
High of 39
For Sunday night, some evening clearing and getting cold. NW 10-20, G40 mph near lake. Low 29
For Monday a chance of morning snow showers otherwise mostly cloudy & chilly. SW/S 5-15 mph
High 38
Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog
Extended outlook calls for some mid-week warming with temps getting into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. The warmth will be short lived, as highs drop back into the 40s for the end of the week with a chance of showers Wednesday and Saturday at this point. Normal high/low for this part of November is 49/37