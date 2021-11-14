Sunday Forecast: Cold, rainy, snow possible

Snow/rain showers persist Sunday with strong gusty afternoon winds.

Little to no accumulation expected. A slushy 1/4 inch for most of us and snowiest areas look to be parts of NW Indiana and far northern Chicago suburbs where 1-2″ is possible.

Air quality is Good for Chicagoland and most of the Midwest.

High of 39

A cold rain this morning and snow showers likely late morning into early afternoon. Little to no accumulation for most of us, but parts of northern IN and IL could get an inch or two. #ILwx #INwx @WGNMorningNews pic.twitter.com/vabQQZSA5M — tim joyce (@TimJoyceWX) November 14, 2021

For Sunday night, some evening clearing and getting cold. NW 10-20, G40 mph near lake. Low 29

For Monday a chance of morning snow showers otherwise mostly cloudy & chilly. SW/S 5-15 mph

High 38

Extended outlook calls for some mid-week warming with temps getting into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. The warmth will be short lived, as highs drop back into the 40s for the end of the week with a chance of showers Wednesday and Saturday at this point. Normal high/low for this part of November is 49/37