Sunday Forecast: Cold and windy, high of 38

Sunday Forecast: Sunny and blustery, NW winds 15 to 25 mph, gusts at 30 to 35 mph. Air quality in the good to moderate category for Chicago, with only moderate air quality in northern and eastern Indiana. High: 38.

Sunday night: Mostly clear evening with increasing clouds overnight, W winds 5 to 10 mph. Low: 25.

Monday Forecast: Mostly cloudy skies with slight chance of rain/snow showers. S winds 10 to 20 mph. High: 41.

Extended Outlook: Another chance of precipitation on Wednesday by late afternoon/early evening. Temperatures warm up late in the week with highs in the low to mid 50s by Thursday.