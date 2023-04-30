Today: Increasing clouds, breezy & cold. PM rain at times likely. W 10-20, G30 mph
High 45
Tonight:
Rain/snow showers, gusty & cold. NW 10-20, G35 mph
Low 37, colder in the suburbs
Tomorrow:
Cloudy, windy & cold for the season. Chance of AM rain/snow, PM showers. NW 20-30, G40 mph
High 44
Extended outlook calls for more sunshine by Tuesday with temps back into the low 50s. Upper 50s and sunny skies for Wednesday. Back into to the 60s for Thu. That sun continues into the end of the week with highs Fri/Sat near 60.