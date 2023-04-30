Today: Increasing clouds, breezy & cold. PM rain at times likely. W 10-20, G30 mph

High 45

Tonight:

Rain/snow showers, gusty & cold. NW 10-20, G35 mph

Low 37, colder in the suburbs

Tomorrow:

Cloudy, windy & cold for the season. Chance of AM rain/snow, PM showers. NW 20-30, G40 mph

High 44

What a way to say hello to May! Cold air remains blocked over the Great Lakes and #Chicago this weekend. Some rain could have some snowflakes or ice pellets mixed in. We'll gradually warm up this week. Back to the seasonal 60s by Thu. #ILwx #INwx @WGNNews @WGNMorningNews pic.twitter.com/5Odf8UTKrY — tim joyce (@TimJoyceWX) April 30, 2023

Extended outlook calls for more sunshine by Tuesday with temps back into the low 50s. Upper 50s and sunny skies for Wednesday. Back into to the 60s for Thu. That sun continues into the end of the week with highs Fri/Sat near 60.