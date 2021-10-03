Sunday Forecast: Cloudy skies with possible rain with likely PM thunderstorms

Sunday Forecast: Rain at times with some breaks of sun, with PM thunderstorms likely. W/SW winds at 5-15 mph, switching to N in the afternoon. Good to moderate air quality throughout the region. High: 76

Tonight: A few isolated thunderstorms, then isolated showers overnight. NE winds 5-10 mph. Low: 62

Monday: Scattered showers in the morning, gradual clearing in the afternoon. NE winds 10-20 mph. High: 68, cooler near Lake Michigan.

Extended Outlook: Dry weather for good part of middle of the week with slight chance of some passing showers on Tuesday, with some potentially moving into the area late Wednesday to early Thursday. Next weekend is trending back to dry and unseasonably warm with highs again near 75 to 80 degrees. Normal high/low for next weekend is down to 65/48 for this part of autumn.