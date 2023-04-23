Sunday’s weather forecast is looking mostly cloudy, rain/snow mix showers. WNW 5-10 mph. High 45

Full forecast details at the WGN Weather Center

Sunday night: Chance of isolated rain/snow showers. Clearing late & cold. W 5-10 mph

Low 33, upper 20s inland.

Monday’s forecast is looking partly cloudy & a bit milder. Chance of showers late. NW 5-10 mph

High 53

Extended outlook calls for a chance of early Tuesday showers, but some clearing by the afternoon and highs again low 50s. Sun for Wednesday with highs again in the low 50s. Increasing clouds Thursday with highs in the upper 50s. Low 60s by Friday with mostly cloudy skies and a chance of rain.