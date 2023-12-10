Sunday: Cloudy & colder with some flurries. WNW 5-15, G25 mph. High: 36

Sunday Night: Clearing skies and colder. WNW 5-10 mph. Low 26

Monday: Mostly sunny by the afternoon & seasonal temps. High 38

Extended outlook calls for a dry week ahead and temps stairstep back to 40 by Tuesday with partly sunny skies. Into the low 40s with mostly sunny skies on Wednesday. In the mid to upper 40s on Thu/Fri with some increasing clouds late Friday. A chance of showers is back in the forecast on Saturday with mostly cloudy skies and temps in the lower 40s.