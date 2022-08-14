Today: Mostly cloudy, breezy & chance of showers. NE 10-20, G25 mph. Air quality is in the Good category for Chicagoland. High mid 70s, upper 60s by the lake.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. NE winds 10-15, G20 mph. Lows in the mid 60s

Full forecast details at the WGN Weather Center

Monday: Morning clouds to afternoon sunshine. NE 10-15 mph. 77 inland, low 70s along the lake.

Extended outlook calls for a week of temps that are perfectly pleasant but below normal. Lots of summer sunshine as temps get into the upper 70s and low 80s each afternoon. Next chance for showers isn’t until late Friday into Saturday.