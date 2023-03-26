Sunday’s forecast includes increasing clouds with a chance rain/snow showers, north. Thunderstorms possible south. Some could be strong to severe south of I-80. ENE 5-10 mph. High near 40

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy with a chance of evening rain. NNE 10-15 mph. Low:32

Monday’s forecast is looking partly cloudy & a bit milder. N 5-10 mph. Highs mid to low 40s

Full forecast details at the WGN Weather Center

Chilly weather continues Tuesday with some early showers and highs in the mid to low 40s. Some possible showers late Wednesday. Cubs home opener is on Thursday, soggy but mild with highs in the low 50s and we could see some showers on Friday but temps at or above 60 for the first time this year.