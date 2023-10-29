Sunday: Mostly cloudy, a bit breezy & showers likely– especially in the afternoon. NNE 10-20 mph. Air quality is in the Good category today. High: 47

Sunday Night: Chance of showers early, then clearing. Freeze Warning 12M – 9A. NW 10-15 mph

Low near freezing

Chicago Weather | Tom Skilling and the WGN Weather Center’s Forecast (wgntv.com)

Monday: Sunny & colder. NW 5-10 mph. High: 42

Extended outlook calls for a cold Halloween with a chance of snow showers in the morning and rain/snow showers in the afternoon and evening. High temps only around 39 degrees. We warm up by the end of the week to the upper 50s– each day getting a bit warmer after Halloween.